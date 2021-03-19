Graves Co. School Board voted to close Lowes Elementary

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Graves County School Board voted to close Lowes Elementary School.
The meeting was held on Thursday, March 18 in the Graves County High School gymnasium.
The school will close on June 30.
According to Superintendent Matt Madding, students and parents will get to choose their new school from three other elementary schools in the district.
The district will let families know soon about the kids’ new school assignment.
This spring, toward the end of April, the school district will start introducing students to their new school location.
Madding said the would hold a couple of events so the families and students can meet the faculty and peers at their new school.
He said, as of Thursday, the number of kids at Lowes Elementary School was 221.
He said one of the reasons they decided to close Lowes was because the facility needed $10 million-worth of renovations and rebuilding.
According to a Facebook post from Lowes Elementary School, Lowes Elementary faculty and staff will either be transferred to other schools in the district or will not have their contracts renewed for the next school year.
The building and grounds are property of the school district and could be demolished, sold or both.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.