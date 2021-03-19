Gov. Pritzker to meet with southern Ill. health leaders in Carbondale Fri. morning

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker will visit Carbondale on Friday morning, March 19.
He will meet with local health leaders around 10 a.m. at the Carbondale Civic Center and discuss improving vaccine equity in southern Illinois.
On Thursday, the governor announced new guidelines for the state to fully reopen.
He said with supplies of the vaccine increasing, priority distribution will end April 12 when anyone 16 years old or older may get the shot.
“Over the year, we have progressed from Phase 1 to Phase 4, and we’re on the verge of the ever elusive Phase 5,” he said. “Our progress toward Phase 5, like all the decisions we’ve made, will be based upon the data. The first move forward will be into the bride phase. A transition period with higher capacity limits for businesses and gatherings.”
Pritzker said this bridge will allow the state to restore normal operations faster without ignoring the risks that come with the new variants.
