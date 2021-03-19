Gov. Parson appoints two to University of Missouri Board of Curators

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - On March 18, Governor Parson announced two appointments to the University of Missouri Board of Curators.
Keith A. Holloway, of Cape Girardeau, was appointed to the eighth congressional slot. After confirmation by the Missouri Senate, his term would end January 1, 2025.
Holloway has a Bachelor of Science in business administration and finance from the University of Missouri-Columbia.
He is the founder and owner of Professional Packaging, Inc., and a commercial real estate investor and manager in Cape Girardeau.
Todd P. Graves, of Edgerton, will be appointed to the sixth congressional slot. After confirmation by the Missouri Senate, his term would end January 1, 2027.
Graves holds a bachelor’s degree in agricultural economics from the University of Missouri-Columbia, a master’s degree in public administration from the University of Virginia, and a Juris Doctorate from the University of Virginia School of Law.
He is a founding partner of Graves Garrett LLC, a title he has held since February 2006.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.