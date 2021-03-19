Gov. Beshear requests major disaster declaration

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - On March 19, Kentucky Governor Beshear requested a major disaster declaration from the federal government for the severe winter storm system that impacted Kentucky from February 8 through February 19, 2021
Gov. Beshear issued a State of Emergency Order on February 11, and 59 counties and 38 cities likewise issued local states of emergency orders.
“The impacts of February’s ice and rain events were significant,” Gov. Beshear said. “We are thankful for the many state and local agencies and organizations who rose to the occasion to help their neighbors. Unfortunately, the damage a great number of our counties endured requires an additional response from the federal government before they can begin the recovery they desperately need.”
The ice storm left at least 154,500 Kentucky homes without power. There were four confirmed deaths attributed to the event.
The Kentucky National Guard was activated, with 90 guardsman helping clear roadways, evacuating at-risk citizens and conducting wellness checks.
The Governor’s request seeks public assistance for the counties of Bath, Boyd, Boyle, Breathitt, Carter, Casey, Clark, Clay, Clinton, Elliott, Estill, Fleming, Floyd, Garrard, Greenup, Harlan, Jackson, Johnson, Laurel, Lawrence, Lee, Leslie, Lewis, Lincoln, Madison, Magoffin, Marion, Martin, McCreary, Menifee, Mercer, Morgan, Montgomery, Nicholas, Nelson, Owsley, Perry, Powell, Pulaski, Rockcastle, Rowan, Wayne, Whitley and Wolfe. Damages assessed by state, local and federal representatives are projected to exceed $30 million. A request for additional counties may follow as damage assessments are ongoing.
