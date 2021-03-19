Gov. Beshear: 25 new COVID-19 related deaths, 731 new cases in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Gov. Beshear announced on March 19, that there were 25 new COVID-19 related deaths and 731 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.
“With now more than 1 million Kentuckians being vaccinated, our shot of hope has proven to be our shot of certainty for ending this pandemic,” Gov. Beshear said. “We still need everyone to continue to mask up, practice social distancing, wash your hands and get vaccinated when it’s your turn.”
He also reported 463 Kentuckians were hospitalized, with 101 in ICUs and 60 on ventilators.
Top counties with the most positive cases were: Jefferson, Fayette, Daviess and Hardin.
