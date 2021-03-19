Frosty start to the weekend possible. Mild afternoons.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Friday Evening Heartland. We finally saw some sunshine across the area with breezy conditions this afternoon. The winds will begin to relax later tonight and this will allow temperatures to drop overnight. Evening readings will fall through the 40s. Lows by morning will be in the upper 20s north to middle 30s south.
Saturday will be mostly sunny and mild after a chilly start. There maybe some patchy frost early but with sunny skies and dry air, temperatures will warm rapidly. Highs will reach the upper 50s and lower 60s.
Sunday will be mostly sunny as well. After a chilly start we will see highs reach the middle 60s.
