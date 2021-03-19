Fredericktown man arrested on charges of child pornography

FREDERICKTOWN, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a 46-year-old Fredericktown man has been arrested on charges of possession of child pornography.
Investigators with the Division of Drug and Crime Control’s Digital Forensics Investigative Unit and the Missouri Digital Forensic Center executed a search warrant at the home of the suspect on Baker Street.
There they seized child pornography and computer equipment.
Joseph A. Morgan was formally charged on Thursday, March 18 on three counts of possession of child pornography.
He remains in custody with a bond of $250,000.
