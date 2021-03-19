Four people taken into custody near Paducah motel on drug charges

By Clayton Hester | March 19, 2021 at 5:26 PM CDT - Updated March 19 at 5:26 PM

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Four people have been taken into custody after a traffic stop led to a search warrant at a Paducah motel.

66-year-old Terry B. Mathis and 25-year-old Sarah K. Holt were charged with possession of a controlled substance.

61-year-old Sheila D. Thacker and 51-year-old Evan R. Evans were charged with trafficking a controlled substance.

Additionally, Mathis was charged with tampering with physical evidence and failure to wear a seat belt, and Thacker was charged with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

Holt was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and tampering with physical evidence.

Officer Alex Liebenrood pulled over the the vehicle after seeing the passenger without a seat belt on.

Liebenrood then requested a K9 open air search around the vehicle, during which they discovered a gram of methamphetamine and a glass smoking pipe with residue.

Holt claimed the drugs and pipe.

The Paducah Police Department says Mathis attempted to step on the pills after removing them from his pocket.

After a search was conducted officers found nearly two ounces of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and a .25-caliber handgun.

