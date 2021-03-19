First Alert Friday Forecast

Sunshine returns today but it will remain unusually chilly and breezy for mid-March, with gusty north winds continuing on the backside of this week’s strong weather system. With clear skies tonight, there is a good chance of a freeze and/or frost. Actual lows will likely range from the mid 20s in some valley locations to the mid 30s in the Missouri Bootheel, but at least some areas will likely drop below freezing and there will likely be some late-night frost as winds eventually decouple and go mostly calm, especially in low-lying areas. The weekend will be pretty nice, with mainly sunny skies, less wind, and warming temps.