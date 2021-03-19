First Alert: Cool and breezy today

(KFVS) - A cool and breezy start to Friday with temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s.
Lisa Michaels says gusty northerly winds, up to 30 miles per hour with isolated higher gusts, will make it feel like the upper 20s through the 30s this morning.
Winds will slowly decrease by the end of today, but the winds will still make it feel chilly, especially in the morning.
Clouds will be around during the morning and gradually decrease, allowing the sun to shine by the afternoon.
High temperature will be in the low 50s this afternoon.
Tonight, clear skies with lighter winds will allow temperatures to drop into the upper 20s to low 30s by Saturday morning.
It will be a frosty start to Saturday as well; however, the afternoon temperatures will reach the upper 50s/low 60s with sunny skies.
Clear weather conditions carry over into Sunday with slightly warmer temperatures back in the low to mid-60s.
Next week there will be several system looking to bring rain and possibly a few storms by the end of the week.
Temperatures will stay mild in the 60s.
Send us your weather photos and videos below.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.