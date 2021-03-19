Egyptian Health Department announces 6 new COVID-19 cases

By Clayton Hester | March 19, 2021 at 4:30 PM CDT - Updated March 19 at 4:30 PM

ELDORADO, Ill. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department has announced 6 more residents of southeastern Illinois have contracted coronavirus.

In Saline County, this includes two teen males, and a male and female in their 40s.

In White County, it includes a teenaged female.

As of Friday, Saline County has had a total of 2,539 cases, with 49 deaths.

Meanwhile, White County has had a total of 1,738 cases, with 26 deaths.

Gallatin County has 489 cases and 3 deaths.

