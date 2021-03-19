Cape Girardeau dispensary first in Mo. to offer vape pens for medical marijuana users

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Greenlight Dispensary said it was the first in the state of Missouri to have vape pens available for medical marijuana users.
There were about a dozen people waiting in line to get the vape pens when they opened on Friday morning, March 19.
“This was definitely excitement for the vape pens. Usually we open with maybe a couple of people in line, but nothing real crazy,” General Manager Sara Gunther-Jackson explained. “There’s definitely a huge excitement that we were able to get this information out to our patients this morning.”
Greenlight Dispensary offers a variety of products, but the number one request from the beginning has been vape pens.
“Vape pens are really popular for a number of reasons. Convenience. They are something that is super simple. They don’t necessarily have to pack it or roll it or get it to something that’s consumable like you do with flower. It’s also really easy on those to control your dosages because it is smaller so it is really easy to control dosage and find that perfect medium for you as a patient,” Gunther Jackson said.
Greenlight Dispensary has been open for about two months, and Gunther-Jackson is very happy with the impact that they have been able to have on the community thus far.
“One of the things that is most rewarding about this job and doing this is helping patients get safe medication in their hands. This isn’t something that prior to us being here they were able to get safely and know where it came from and know it has been tested,” Gunther-Jackson said.
They recently launched a new program, Doctor Days, to help people become medical marijuana card holders. They are setting people up with online doctors who can diagnose and get people education about medical marijuana. After that, they show them how to actually sign up for the card online with the state of Missouri, and once you’ve done that, they can come in and get $25 off of their first purchase.
“Sometimes doctors aren’t as familiar with this medication and they are more familiar with something they prescribe through traditional means and sometimes those aren’t always the best options, so this gets them in touch with doctors who are familiar with cannabis and medical cannabis and gets them the education and certification they need to legally be able to purchase medical cannabis in the state of Missouri,” Gunther-Jackson said.
The doctors appointment is free, and the medical card costs about $25 to get online.
The vape pens and Doctor Days program are also available at their Poplar Bluff and Sikeston locations.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.