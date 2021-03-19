Bell City Fire Dept. asks community for help to build new station

BELL CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - An increase in emergency calls leads one local fire department to look for more supplies and a bigger building to better serve the community.
At the Bell City Fire Department, firefighters are collecting equipment donations, but their current building isn’t meeting the department’s needs.
“We’re running out of space to put it,” Fire Chief David Scherer said.
Scherer said that contributes to longer response time.
That’s why he wants to repair this building to give the department a more spacious station.
“We want to try to get everything put together in one spot that way when we have a call out, we’re not running around trying to find what we need,” he said.
The Fire Department is using Go Fund Me to collect donations for the new station. The end goal is to raise $100,000.
“That would give us everything that we need to build the building, to help stock it, and do what we actually need to do to get better prepared,” he said.
They want to expand it even more to allow room for community gatherings.
Jim Rampley owns the restaurant next door to the current station. He’s hopeful the fire department can get enough funds for the project.
“It’s always good to know you got a strong fire department ready to go in case something bad happens,” Rampley said.
He believes having a space for the public to interact with the firefighters will benefit the city.
“Just trying to build the community up and that’s an important part of it,” he said.
“We appreciate all the support that the community and surrounding people will get us” Scherer said.
If the fire department doesn’t reach its goal, the money raised will still go toward finding a solution to add more space.
