Ameren Illinois announces extension of COVID-19 relief measures

Ameren Illinois announces extension of COVID-19 relief measures
Ameren Illinois is helping customers with their bills. (Source: Ameren Illinois)
By Ashley Smith | March 19, 2021 at 3:44 PM CDT - Updated March 19 at 3:44 PM

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - Ameren Illinois announced the extension of their COVID-19 Economic Hardship Recovery Program, until June 30, 2021.

The program helps customers that are experiencing financial hardships due to the global pandemic.

“The COVID-19 pandemic took a financial toll on many of our customers,” said Richard Mark, chairman and president, Ameren Illinois. “While there are encouraging signs that the economy is improving and more people are getting back to work, we know some customers need additional time and flexibility on down payments in order to retire past due balances. We’re glad to be able to offer this support.”

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.