VIDEO: McCracken Co. releases concept for proposed sports complex

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A video concept of a proposed sports complex in McCracken County was recently released.
You can click here to see the master plan for the sports complex.
According to the McCracken County website, the McCracken County Sports Tourism Athletic Complex would be located on more than 60 acres of land that formerly housed the Bluegrass Downs horse track complex and Stuart Nelson Park.
The land was donated to the county by Harrahs, Inc. and VICI, Inc.
Bluegrass Downs closed in October 2019 when Caesars Entertainment allowed its racing license to expire.
According to a Facebook post by the Paducah Parks and Recreation, the proposed outdoor sports facility would include six full-size soccer fields, two softball fields and six baseball diamonds in addition to other amenities.
The city and county are working with the McCracken County Sports Tourism Commission on the project.
