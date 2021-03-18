UT Martin to open in-person for Fall 2021 semester

MARTIN, Tenn. (KFVS) - The University of Tennessee Martin’s main campus and the university’s five regional centers in Jackson, Parsons, Selmer, Somerville and Ripley will open fully in-person for the Fall 2021 semester.
“We’ve learned to operate the university safely in this pandemic, and I’m confident in our ability to offer in-person classes and activities as we move forward,” said Dr. Keith Carver, UT Martin chancellor.
Additional fall semester information is available by calling the Office of Undergraduate Admissions at 731-881-7020 or the Office of Graduate Studies at 731-881-7012.
