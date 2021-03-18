2 U.S. Senators reintroduced Elaine M. Checketts Military Families Act

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KFVS) - U.S. Senators Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) and John Cornyn (R-TX) re-introduced the Elaine M. Checketts Military Families Act, a bipartisan bill that would allow servicemembers time to grieve the death of their newborn babies.
The Act is named after the deceased daughter of Major Matthew Checketts, an Active Duty Airman based at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland.
Currently, U.S. Department of Defense policy states that a servicemember’s pre-approved parental leave ends upon the death of the child.
If a servicemember’s new born child dies, or is stillborn they are required to immediately return to work.
The Elaine M. Checketts Military Family Act would change the policy, allowing servicemembers to take the rest of their pre-approved parental leave to grieve with their family.
