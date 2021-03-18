Southern Ill. health centers receive more than $17.8M in grants

SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - Some southern Illinois health centers received more than $17.8 million in grant money.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services awarded the grant money through its Health Center Cluster funding program. It will be used for general health center operations.
“Small town health centers play a critical role in keeping our rural Southern Illinois communities safe and healthy,” said U.S. Rep. Mike Bost. “The work they’ve done on the COVID-19 front lines over the past year has been vital to our local communities. These grants will allow these Southern Illinois health centers to continue their work to provide quality care for their patients.”
Those receiving money include:
- Rural Health Inc. in Anna - $1,317,122
- Shawnee Health Service and Development Corporation in Carterville - $4,966,702
- Christopher Rural Health Planning Corp. in Christopher - $3,768,366
- SIHF Healthcare in Sauget - $7,829,334
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.