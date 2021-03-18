Southbound Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau County reduced to one lane for repairs

By Ashley Smith | March 18, 2021 at 3:04 PM CDT - Updated March 18 at 3:04 PM

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Sections of southbound Kingshighway (Route 61) in Cape Girardeau County will reduced to one lane for repairs starting April 5 until April 16.

The work will start at Golden Eagle Drive to Kiwanis Drive in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, and pick up again starting out at Route K to southbound Interstate 55 in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

The work will take place overnights from 7:30 a.m. to 6 a.m.

The work zones will be marked with signs. Drivers are urged to use extreme caution while traveling near these areas.

