Southbound Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau County reduced to one lane for repairs

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Sections of southbound Kingshighway (Route 61) in Cape Girardeau County will reduced to one lane for repairs starting April 5 until April 16.
The work will start at Golden Eagle Drive to Kiwanis Drive in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, and pick up again starting out at Route K to southbound Interstate 55 in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.
The work will take place overnights from 7:30 a.m. to 6 a.m.
The work zones will be marked with signs. Drivers are urged to use extreme caution while traveling near these areas.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.