Stars and Stripes Museum to host weekend of WWII reenactments called ‘March on Germany’

BLOOMFIELD, Mo. (KFVS) - The Stars and Stripes Museum in Bloomfield is having a weekend of World War II reenactments called the March on Germany.
Visitors will have the opportunity to interact with actors and veterans to learn what it was like during the war.
“It’s a strictly World War II event, based most likely from ’42 to ’45.”
Exhibit Curator Travis Smith said the event is sure to be a well-rounded war experience for the public.
“You’ll see a lot of different impressions at this event,” he said. “We’ll have battle static displays so when people come through, they can actually learn about what we carried in the field, the weapons we used, the uniforms we wear.”
Not only will WWII reenactments take place outside the museum, but once inside the public can still enjoy some of the museum’s regular exhibits, such as the interactive WWII bunker, where the public can go in and experience exactly what it was like to hunker down.
“Expect to see camps, encampments, WWII vehicles and get to see the every day life of what a soldier would have looked like in the field.”
Museum Administrator Laura Dumey said having special events for the public is a great way to keep history alive.
“It’s something that we do here as a museum,” she said. “This is part of our community outreach. We want people to come visit us. Inside the museum, we have 7,500 square feet of exhibit space. This Friday, if it is raining, please come out, because it is still open. You can come inside and see our exhibits.”
Inside the museum, visitors can check out other historic memorabilia including war vehicles, special artillery and newspaper articles.
The event takes place Thursday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and admission is free.
