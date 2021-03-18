Man, teen girl arrested in connection to West McCracken Co. burglary

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A man and a 17-year-old girl were arrested in connection to a burglary.
James K. Robinson, 21, was charged with third-degree burglary and second-degree attempted burglary.
He was taken to the McCracken County Jail.
The 17-year-old girl was also charged with third-degree burglary and second-degree attempted burglary. She was taken to the McCracken County Juvenile Detention Center.
According to McCracken County deputies, they responded to the Harris Road area around 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday, March 17 after multiple callers stated that a man and woman were knocking on doors, windows and walking through their yards.
Witnesses said the couple told them they had been in the woods overnight.
Deputies were unable to find the man and teen, but said they found the pair had removed window screens to try to get into at least one home.
Around 3:06 p.m., a Harris Road resident called 911 and stated the man and girl were back in the area.
When deputies arrived, they found the pair and said the girl was carrying two bags with her.
After talking to another homeowner, deputies say the two bags contained multiple items that were stolen from a detached building. They also found stolen property in Robinson’s pocket.
According to deputies, the couple had returned to a house after the first law enforcement response and got into one of the victim’s detached buildings.
While inside, they alleged stole multiple items including clothes, jewelry, keepsakes and a bicycle.
Deputies say they learned the two had also entered a crawl space of a home on Harris Road.
According to the sheriff’s office, Robinson is currently out on bond for two other felony arrests in the past 30 days.
