Gov. Pritzker: Ill. residents age 16+ will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccine starting April 12

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker announced a plan to fully reopen Illinois.
On Thursday, March 18, the governor announced the plan for Illinois to advance to Phase 5 of the state’s Restore Illinois Plan.
He said all Illinois residents age 16 and older will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine starting on April 12.
Currently, every region of the state is in Phase 4 of the five-phase Restore Illinois mitigation plan, with Phase 5 comprising a post-pandemic normalcy as detailed here.
The newly announced metrics offer Illinois a bridge between the state’s current Phase 4 restrictions and the “new normal” operations of Phase 5. This “Bridge Phase” will be a transition period with higher capacity limits and increased business operations.
“COVID-19 has not gone away, but the light we can see at the end of the tunnel is getting brighter and brighter as more people get vaccinated,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “It’s time to begin to cautiously move toward normalcy, and it’s imperative that we do so in a way that maintains all the progress we’ve made to date. With projections from the Biden Administration indicating that weekly vaccine deliveries to Illinois will surpass one million doses in April, it is fully in our power to turn the page on this dark and devastating chapter even as we race a tough clock: the new variants. I invite all Illinoisans to join me in wearing your mask and getting vaccinated when it’s your turn. Step by step, we can get out of this the same we came into it – together.”
The bridge to Phase 5 allows for higher capacity limits at places like museums, zoos and spectator events as well as increased business operations. As with all mitigations the administration has implemented to combat the virus to date, the Bridge Phase is based on science and was developed by health experts.
To advance into the Bridge Phase, the entire state must reach a 70 percent first-dose vaccination rate for residents 65 and over, maintain a 20 percent or lower ICU bed availability rate and hold steady on COVID-19 and COVID-like illness hospital admissions, mortality rate, and case rate over a 28-day monitoring period.
To advance to Phase 5, the state must reach a 50 percent vaccination rate for residents age 16 and over and meet the same metrics and rates required to enter the transition phase, over an additional 28-day period.
As regulations are rolled back gradually in the weeks ahead, the governor said Illinoisans should continue practicing the public health guidelines, including wearing face coverings and maintaining social distance.
Since the COVID-19 vaccine was first made available in Illinois last December, the state has administered more than 4.3 million doses.
The state is currently administering an average of 100,000 vaccines each day. So far, the state has administered the COVID-19 vaccine to more than 1 in 4 Illinois adults over the age of 16, including over 58 percent of Illinoisans ages 65 and over.
Thanks to an increased allocation of vaccine doses from the federal government, all Illinois residents will be eligible to receive the vaccine beginning April 12.
On that date, all state-supported mass vaccination sites, local health departments, pharmacy partners – in short, every jurisdiction that receives vaccine from the State of Illinois’ allocation – will be instructed to move to widespread eligibility.
Currently, the FDA has authorized the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for use in 16 and 17 year olds as well as adults.
The Johnson & Johnson and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines are currently FDA authorized for use in those 18 and older.
While vaccine eligibility is expanding on April 12, making an appointment to receive a shot may take time.
Information regarding vaccination locations as well as details on how to book an appointment to receive the vaccine can be found at the state’s COVID website.
You can also call the toll-free IDPH hotline at 833-621-1284 to book an appointment. The hotline is open 7 days a week from 6am to midnight with agents available in English and Spanish.
On Thursday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 2,325 new cases of COVID-19, including 34 additional deaths.
Currently, the department is reporting a total of 1,216,090 cases in the state, including 21,022 deaths.
A total of 19,389,098 tests have been conducted in Illinois.
As of Wednesday night, 1,120 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 252 patients were in the ICU and 100 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from March 11-17 was 2.7 percent.
A total of 5,172,415 doses of the vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, as of Thursday.
In addition, approximately 414,900 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities. This brings the total Illinois doses to 5,587,315.
A total of 4,375,171 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of midnight, including 359,041 for long-term care facilities.
The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily was 99,210 doses.
On Wednesday, 91,684 doses were reportedly administered in Illinois.
