Lingering Rain, Clouds, & Cool Air Today

The main bulk of the storms have now moved out of the Heartland. Wrap around scattered showers/drizzle will continue through the day on the back side of this low-pressure system. As cooler air moves in too, there is a chance an isolated snowflake or sleet pellet can mix down to the surface. There is no severe weather threat today. Cloudy skies and very windy conditions will exist. Winds will be shifting out of the west and then the northwest as the upper-low moves over us and off to the east. Gusts can be as high as 30mph and will cause temperatures to feel like the 30s to low 40s this afternoon. High temperatures will occur during the early morning in the 50s/low 60s, but as cooler air moves in behind this front, temperatures will be dropping through the day.