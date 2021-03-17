Lingering Rain, Clouds, & Cool Air Today

Good Thursday Morning!
The main bulk of the storms have now moved out of the Heartland. Wrap around scattered showers/drizzle will continue through the day on the back side of this low-pressure system. As cooler air moves in too, there is a chance an isolated snowflake or sleet pellet can mix down to the surface. There is no severe weather threat today. Cloudy skies and very windy conditions will exist. Winds will be shifting out of the west and then the northwest as the upper-low moves over us and off to the east. Gusts can be as high as 30mph and will cause temperatures to feel like the 30s to low 40s this afternoon. High temperatures will occur during the early morning in the 50s/low 60s, but as cooler air moves in behind this front, temperatures will be dropping through the day.
Friday we will start to see clouds clearing out more by the afternoon hours. It will still be on the cooler end in the low 50s. A change over the weekend with two wonderful sunny, dry, and mild days in the 60s. The warmer temps stay next week, but two systems (one early and one late in the week) will bring the chance of more rain and possibly storms.
-Lisa
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.