Kentucky airports receive $13.5 million in Consolidated Appropriations Act funds; $1 million for Barkley Regional Airport

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Due to the Consolidated Appropriations Act, Kentucky airports received $13,467,502 in funding.
Barkley Regional Airport received $1,009,959, $3,851 of the funding will support Airport business partners, including Hertz, Enterprise, and Mid-America Pepsi.
“The $3,851 will be divided among our rental car companies and the vending company that we utilize,” said Barkley Regional Airport Executive Director Dennis Rouleau. “We are honored to receive these funds and pass them along with our airport partners who have, like us, been walloped by lower than normal passenger numbers over the last year.”
The funding was distributed by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).
