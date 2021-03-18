Keep bird feeders clean to prevent salmonella outbreaks

(KFVS) - The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources is encouraging everyone to clean their bird feeders regularly.
The department said some recent tests found salmonella in several dead songbirds collected from Bullitt, Calloway and Washington counties.
According to the department, they collected the dead pine siskins after reports from the public. The birds were sent to the Southeastern Cooperative Wildlife Disease Study lab in Athens, Georgia.
They said tests confirmed salmonella was present in several of the birds.
“We are experiencing a higher than normal incidence of salmonella outbreaks at bird feeders this year,” said Dr. Christine Casey, state wildlife veterinarian for the Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources. “This has also been observed elsewhere in the United States. We would like to remind the public to clean feeders regularly to avoid spreading salmonella and other germs. Cleaning feeders frequently is always important when feeding birds. Feeders should be cleaned at least every two weeks with a 5- to 10-percent bleach solution and rinsed to remove any of the solution.”
If you notice sick or dead birds by your feeder, the department recommended:
- Take the feeder down immediately
- Remove any remaining seed from the feeder
- Clean and store the feeder for two weeks
They said a salmonella outbreak at a feeder most likely results from one or more infected birds visiting that feeder. The bacteria then spread at the feeding site through the droppings of infected birds.
Removing the feeder stops the birds from gathering in common areas.
You can click here for more tips on cleaning bird feeders.
Salmonella can be transmitted from animals to people. However, the risk of infection can be drastically reduced with good hygiene practices.
Be careful avoid contact with bird droppings when cleaning feeders. Wear gloves and wash your hands frequently.
Additionally, immunocompromised people should avoid handling contaminated feeders.
When you hang the bird feeder back up, they said to try to put it in a different location, if possible, to avoid contaminated soil.
The department said leftover seed still in the bag should be safe to use.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.