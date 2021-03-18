Keep bird feeders clean to prevent salmonella outbreaks

“We are experiencing a higher than normal incidence of salmonella outbreaks at bird feeders this year,” said Dr. Christine Casey, state wildlife veterinarian for the Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources. “This has also been observed elsewhere in the United States. We would like to remind the public to clean feeders regularly to avoid spreading salmonella and other germs. Cleaning feeders frequently is always important when feeding birds. Feeders should be cleaned at least every two weeks with a 5- to 10-percent bleach solution and rinsed to remove any of the solution.”