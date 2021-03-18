ISP searching for murder suspect, considered armed and dangerous

HARRISBURG, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a murder suspect.
Alexander McWilliam is wanted in connection to the March 13, 2021 shooting death of Mishealia M. Meredith.
McWilliam is a 36-year-old African American male of Harrisburg.
He is 5′10″ and weighs approximately 215 pounds.
He has black hair and brown eyes.
McWilliam is considered armed and dangerous.
The public is asked, if they see McWilliam or know his current whereabouts, to not approach him and immediately call 911.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the ISP DCI Zone 8 at (618) 542-2171.
