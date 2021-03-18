Heartland pharmacies team up to vaccinate teachers, school staff

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Broadway and Park Pharmacies, John’s Pharmacy in Cape Girardeau and Jones Drug Store in Jackson have joined together to vaccinate Cape Girardeau and Bollinger County teachers and school staff.
On March 18, teachers and school staff members can receive their COVID-19 vaccinations at 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, March 19, 2021 at Cape Central High School.
Any community member in Phase 1b tier 3 can make an appointment for the vaccine.
