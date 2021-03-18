Heartland pharmacies team up to vaccinate teachers, school staff

Heartland pharmacies team up to vaccinate teachers, school staff
On March 18, teachers and school staff members can receive their COVID-19 vaccinations at 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, March 19, 2021 at Cape Central High School. (Source: kauz)
By Ashley Smith | March 18, 2021 at 1:52 PM CDT - Updated March 18 at 1:52 PM

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Broadway and Park Pharmacies, John’s Pharmacy in Cape Girardeau and Jones Drug Store in Jackson have joined together to vaccinate Cape Girardeau and Bollinger County teachers and school staff.

On March 18, teachers and school staff members can receive their COVID-19 vaccinations at 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, March 19, 2021 at Cape Central High School.

“We have been anxiously awaiting the opening of this phase. “Many of our local teachers have reached out to us and added their names to our wait list because they want to be vaccinated to help get our school systems back to a sense of normalcy. This is truly a community effort to vaccinate as many individual as possible. Both the Cape Public School System as well as the Jackson R2 School System are providing volunteers for the event. Our pharmacists will be working alongside school nurses throughout the day. This is a great testament to what we can do when we all work together.”
Broadway and Park Pharmacy co-owner, Lee Schlitt.

Any community member in Phase 1b tier 3 can make an appointment for the vaccine.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.