Heartland mother reacts to rise in violence against Asian Americans

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Violence against Asian Americans is on the rise in the U-S.
Stop A-A-P-I Hate reports nearly 38-hundred incidents involving Asian-American and Pacific Islanders between March 2020 and February 2021, with women reporting 68 percent of those physical or verbal attacks.
“We Asian Americans are just like you all too,” said Abigail Fortich, a mom who currently lives in Southeast Missouri. “It’s been a really great experience for me coming to America and ya know living the dream.”
Fortich immigrated to the U.S. from the Philippines when she was 26. She said she feels safe living in southeast Missouri, but it’s still hard to watch the recent rise in violence against Asian Americans.
“When I hear news about it, it’s very sad. I kind of get a little affected and a little scared for my son,” she said.
“This is not just an issue that’s happening on the coast in the big cities,” said Nguyen Violette, President of the Asian American Chamber of Commerce in St. Louis.
Violette said people must stop blaming Asian Americans for the spread of the coronavirus.
“We are also the ones on the frontline. We’re also the ones with the restaurants trying to figure this out just alongside everybody else. And what this has done has turned us from being a community to being the target,” he said.
Fortich said seeing her son play with her friends gives her peace of mind.
“It makes me feel good as a mom to know that children just see them as children. They don’t see color. They don’t see how they look,” she said. “It is important to love one another and be kind and get to know them, not just by their appearance but know their heart.”
Violette encourages everyone to stand up to racism and violence.
