First Alert Thursday Outlook

We’ve ‘reverted’ back to late winter weather for the next 24 hours or so, on the cold backside of yesterday’s low pressure area. So we’re not concerned about severe storms or flooding rain, but it will continue to be cloudy, chilly and occasionally wet. As the upper low moves across the region today and pushes off to the east, we’ll have strong northwest to north winds, mainly overcast skies, scattered areas of rain, and unusually chilly temps. Rain looks to linger into this evening, but overnight we should finally dry out and, by later tonight, clouds will start to move out. On Friday the sunshine will return, but we’ll stay breezy and rather cool with highs in the low to mid 50s.