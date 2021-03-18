First Alert Thursday Outlook

We’ve ‘reverted’ back to late winter weather for the next 24 hours or so, on the cold backside of yesterday’s low pressure area. So we’re not concerned about severe storms or flooding rain, but it will continue to be cloudy, chilly and occasionally wet. As the upper low moves across the region today and pushes off to the east, we’ll have strong northwest to north winds, mainly overcast skies, scattered areas of rain, and unusually chilly temps. Rain looks to linger into this evening, but overnight we should finally dry out and, by later tonight, clouds will start to move out. On Friday the sunshine will return, but we’ll stay breezy and rather cool with highs in the low to mid 50s.
The weekend will start out cold on Saturday morning (frost or even freeze possible) but we’ll start to warm up with mainly sunny and dry conditions. Still a bit cool on Saturday, but back into the 60s by Sunday afternoon. Our next period of wet weather currently looks to arrive Monday night into Tuesday and perhaps Wednesday and Thursday as well. The severe threat currently looks fairly low, but of course in late March this is something that will have to be followed.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.