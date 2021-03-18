Chilly weather for the end of the week.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Thursday Evening Heartland. Much colder air has moved into the area and will hang around for a couple of days. For this evening we will continue to see cloudy skies with patches of light rain and drizzle. Temperatures will slowly fall through the 40s during the evening hours. Skies will become partly cloudy after midnight and we will see lows by morning in the lower to middle 30s.
For your Friday we will start off with a few clouds but become mostly sunny during the afternoon hours. It will be breezy once again with winds gusting up to 30MPH at times. Highs will be in the lower 50s.
Friday night will be clear and the winds will relax. This will allow for cold temperatures as we wake up Saturday morning. Lows will fall into the upper 20s and lower 30s so expect frosty conditions to start the weekend. We will see sunny skies both Saturday and Sunday with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s Saturday warming into the middle 60s Sunday.
