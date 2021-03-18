Chilly weather for the end of the week.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Thursday Evening Heartland. Much colder air has moved into the area and will hang around for a couple of days. For this evening we will continue to see cloudy skies with patches of light rain and drizzle. Temperatures will slowly fall through the 40s during the evening hours. Skies will become partly cloudy after midnight and we will see lows by morning in the lower to middle 30s.