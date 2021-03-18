Cardinals celebrate Mike Shannon’s 50th and final season

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - The St. Louis Cardinals announce on March 18, that Radio Broadcaster Mike Shannon is retiring after 50 years with the team.
Shannon joined the Cardinals radio broadcast booth in 1972, after playing nine seasons with the team.
“Mike Shannon has served as the voice of the Cardinals on the radio for generations of Cardinals fans and few announcers in the history of baseball have equaled his longevity in the booth,” said Cardinals President Bill DeWitt III. “As he begins his final season behind the microphone, we are honored to congratulate him on his remarkable career and join with all of Cardinal Nation to express our appreciation for what he has meant to baseball in St. Louis.”
