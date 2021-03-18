Bi-County Health Department to hold COVID-19 vaccination clinic for John A. Logan College employees, immediate family members

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - A COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be held by the Bi-County Health Department for John A. Logan College employees and their immediate family members.
The event will be held on March 19, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“As we continue to plan for the summer and fall semesters, we are encouraged that our faculty and staff have this opportunity to receive the vaccination,” said John A. Logan College President Dr. Kirk Overstreet. “Providing a safe environment for our students and staff is our number one priority, and this is an important step in that process.”
