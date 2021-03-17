14 year old facing charges in Mt. Vernon, Ill. liquor store burglary

MOUNT VERNON, Ill. (KFVS) - A 14-year-old boy is facing charges in connection to a liquor store burglary.
The teen was charged with burglary and possession of stolen property.
He was taken to the Franklin County Juvenile Detention Facility pending a court appearance.
According to Mt. Vernon police, they responded to an alarm at King City Liquors around 5:47 a.m. on Wednesday, March 17.
When they arrived, they found someone had broke in. They searched the business, but didn’t find anyone inside.
While checking other businesses in the area, police say they found a 14-year-old boy near Plaza Liquor Mart on South 10th Street.
After reviewing the video from King City Liquors, officers took the teen into custody.
Police say they found items believed to have been stolen during the burglary when they searched him.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.