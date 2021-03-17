Tornado siren test to be held in Murray, Calloway Co. today

CALLOWAY COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A tornado siren test will be held Wednesday morning, March 17 in Murray and Calloway County.
According to the Calloway County Emergency Management, the tornado siren test that was scheduled for Tuesday morning was canceled at the last minute due to the shooting investigation next to the Murray State University campus.
After consulting with city officials, and due to the severe weather threat on Wednesday, they decided to conduct an abbreviated test at 10 a.m. on Wednesday.
The tornado sirens in Murray and Calloway County will be activated momentarily.
We have issued a First Alert Action Day on Wednesday due to the threat of severe weather and flooding.
If you hear a tornado siren at any other time on Wednesday, it is not a test.
