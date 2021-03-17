Six arrested for drugs in Carlisle County during burglary investigation

CARLISLE COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Six people were arrested during a burglary investigation in Carlisle Co. on March 16.
The Carlisle County Sheriff’s Office, Ballard County Sheriff’s Office and the Kentucky State Police (KSP) went to a home on the 2600 Block of State Route 1181 in Bardwell, Ky. to search for a burglary person on interest, Anthony Lynn.
Police found Jesse Beggs, Angalec Johnson, Elizabeth Clark, Christina Hogancamp, Douglas Allen, and Jonathan Gray, smoking meth when they entered the home. Two other individuals were found in the home.
Seven grams of methamphetamine, nine guns, digital scales, multiple bags for packaging methamphetamine, marijuana, and paraphernalia associated with methamphetamine use including pipes, needles, and torches where also found during the search.
Lynn was served with the bench warrants.
Beggs was charged with Trafficking in a Controlled Substance 1st Degree (Meth) with a firearm enhancement, Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Johnson was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance 1st Degree (Meth), Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Clark was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance (Meth), Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Violation of Conditions of Release.
Hogancamp was charged with Possession of Controlled Substance 1st Degree (Meth) Firearm Enhancement, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Allen was charged with Tampering with Physical Evidence, Possession of Controlled Substance (Meth), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Resisting Arrest, and Possession of Marijuana.
Gray was cited and released for Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.