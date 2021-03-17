Scattered storms expected again tonight, a few could be severe.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Wednesday evening Heartland. We saw rounds of thunderstorms with very heavy rain across much of the area today. this lead to area of localized flooding. We are monitoring an area of low pressure in Oklahoma that will move across Southern Missouri tonight. As this system heads our way, another round of storms will develop and move across the Heartland. A few of these storms could be severe across our southern counties. Because of this we have issued a First Alert Action Day. Temperatures will be mild this evening with lows falling into the upper 40s west to the middle 50s far east.