43rd annual Big Muddy Film Festival kicks off on Wed.
The Big Muddy Film Festival is virtual this year and lasts March 17-31. (Source: Bernadette Heier)
By Amber Ruch | March 17, 2021 at 10:18 AM CDT - Updated March 17 at 10:18 AM

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The annual Big Muddy Film Festival kicks off online.

The opening event starts at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 17.

A gala awards ceremony will be at 7 p.m. on March 28 and includes festival jurors. It will be livestreamed here.

Jurors include:

  • Kelsey Goldberg, 7 p.m. Thursday, March 18.
  • Jennida Chase, noon Friday, March 19.
  • Jason Livingston, 7 p.m. Saturday, March 20.

It wraps up on March 31.

The two-week festival is virtual this year. It includes three feature narratives having their U.S. premieres.

Those films include:

  • “The End Will be Spectacular” - a war film produced by members of the Kurdish resistance in Rojava, Syria
  • “Pureza” - a personal drama  based on true accounts of enslaved labor in Amazonian Brazil, and a Canadian first feature
  • “Bone Cage” - which follows a man who logs to make a living, but anguishes about the animal habitats he destroys. Sarah Lewison, festival faculty adviser, notes these films can only be seen in a festival context until they find distributors

According to SIU, the festival is one of the nation’s oldest film festivals affiliated with a university and is known for strong documentaries that highlight social issues.

It also features competitive films in five categories: animation, documentary, experimental, narrative and a new category, films shot with smartphones.

