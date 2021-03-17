Ozark Fire Protection District creating swift water rescue team

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - The Ozark Fire Protection District is starting a swift water rescue team as southwest Missouri prepares for the spring flooding and severe weather season.
Deputy Chief Rob Crawford says the fire district is putting $6,000 towards the funding and a grant from Missouri Employers Mutual will match that, putting a total of $12,000 to provide the start-up money for training and equipment. Deputy Chief Crawford says the funding will allow for eight people from the district to participate in the swift water rescue training.
“The special training allows us to actually get in the water and to do some more advanced techniques and operations from the riverbank,” Deputy Chief Crawford says.
Deputy Chief Crawford says if they get a water rescue call now, they’re only allowed to throw rope from land. Team members passed an initial swimming test and can do the classroom training any time. However, they need more rain to get real life practice.
“There’s a lot of skills so actually in the water and dealing with current and rougher water scenarios that go into the training,” Deputy Chief Crawford says.
Deputy Chief Crawford says the district hopes to get that training in May and then be a fully functional swift water rescue team.
Ozark fire engineer Christopher Winking says this brings valuable resources to the community. Winking says water rescue situations can change quickly.
“The conditions change, the environment changes really quick and you gotta be prepared and ready to take on those challenges,” Winking says.
Deputy Chief Crawford says water rescues can also be dangerous. This grant will allow the district to buy new gear for extra protection.
“We’ll have dry suits for that cold weather time, off seasons,” Deputy Chief Crawford says. “We’ll have the proper rescue equipment such as life jackets and boots and helmets and so forth to go along with this. Then ultimately our goal will be to have a boat or two in the district as well.”
The district says this will allow them to join the area partnership in water rescues with the Battlefield Fire Protection District, Logan-Rogersville Fire Protection District and Springfield Fire Department.
“It takes a village to do all of these things,” Deputy Chief Crawford says. “Fortunately, we’ve got a really robust mutual aid system in our area so when we have an incident that is beyond our capabilities, we get a response from neighboring agencies. We’re just going off of that but adhering it to the water rescue side.”
