Metropolis, Ill. to open Superman-themed water splash park

METROPOLIS, Ill. (KFVS) - A Superman-themed splash park will open near the City of Metropolis swimming pool.
Parks and Recreation Director Pris Abell said they hope to have the splash park open in time for the summer swim season.
It includes a new splash pad, pump house for the splash park pump system and resurfacing the pool.
Because of the Superman them, the splash park will have Kryptonite water sprayers, a Daily Planet Globe water bucket drop, an interactive city skyline water sprayer that makes sounds and a Superman “Welcome to Metropolis” sign.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.