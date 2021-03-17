McCracken Co. Sheriff’s Office asks for public’s assistance in identifying stolen gun

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a stolen firearm.
On March 16, Detectives executed a search warrant in McCracken County.
Multiple items of known stolen property were located during the execution of the warrant.
This warrant led detectives and the Carlisle County Sheriff’s Office to search a Carlisle County home.
Multiple items of known stolen property were located in the Carlisle County home.
Detectives also recovered an old shotgun during the search.
Based upon statements at the scene, detectives believe the shotgun to be stolen as well.
The shotgun is described as a Volunteer Arms Model 1929 12 gauge single shot shotgun.
The trigger guard has apparently been broken off and replaced with a distinctive homemade replacement.
The shotgun has a brown wooden stock, and the receiver might have been silver, but is extremely worn.
The barrel appears to be in the 28 inch range.
Detectives seek to locate the victim in this case to be able to return the gun back to them.
Detectives believe that the shotgun could have been stolen from a McCracken County residence or storage locker sometime in the last year.
If anyone has information on this shotgun, please contact the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department at 270-444-4719, or your local law enforcement agency.
