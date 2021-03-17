Ill. Dept. of Public Health: more than 102K doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in state on Tues.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,655 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, March 17, including 17 additional deaths.
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,213,765 cases, including 20,988 deaths.
As of Tuesday night, 1,143 people in Illinois were in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 259 patients were in the ICU and 102 patients were on ventilators.
The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from March 10-16 was 2.6 percent.
A total of 19,299,281 tests for the virus have been conducted in the state.
According to IDPH, a total of 5,101,825 doses of the vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois.
In addition, approximately 414,900 doses were allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities. This brings the total Illinois doses to 5,516,725.
A total of 4,283,487 vaccines have been administered as of midnight, including 358,234 for long-term care facilities.
The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily was 102,223 doses.
On Tuesday, 102,390 doses were reported administered in Illinois.
