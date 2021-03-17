Health organizations in Paducah enter COVID-19 vaccination Phase 1c

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - On Thursday, March 18, Mercy Health will begin to schedule COVID vaccinations for all of the 1c population.
The 1c population includes patients 60 and older, high risk patients age 16-59, and essential workers.
Phase 1:
- 1a: Healthcare workers, first responders
- 1b: 70 plus, teachers, and childcare workers (licensed facility, registered professional, or certified home)
- 1c: 60-69, CDC defined high risk, essential workers
The vaccination schedule is full through March.
New vaccination appointments are available starting in early April.
Call (866) 624-0366 to schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment.
Mercy Health is administering the Pfizer vaccine, Pfizer can be administered to the 16 and older population.
Please be certain you’re available to return to Mercy Health - Lourdes Hospital 21 days following your first dose to receive the second dose.
The Purchase District Health Department (PDHD) is beginning to contact all 1c population that registered.
If you are in the 1c population and registered using the online form, please look for an email with instructions on how to schedule.
PDHD is administering the Moderna Vaccine.
You must be 18 or older to receive this vaccine.
Please be certain you’re available to return 28 days following your first dose to receive the second dose.
Baptist Health is continuing to schedule the 1c population which includes persons 60 and older, persons 16 and older with the CDC highest risk conditions, and all essential workers.
You can schedule an appointment here.
You must use their online form.
Please check back often for appointments.
Baptist Health is administering the Moderna Vaccine.
Purchase District Health Department, Mercy Health, and Baptist Health will continue to follow the guidelines and recommendations from the Governor and the Kentucky Department of Public Health.
The Pfizer vaccine’s 2nd dose is administered 21 days after the 1st dose.
The Moderna vaccine’s 2nd dose is administered 28 days after the 1st dose.
Please do not mix vaccine types.
If you receive the Moderna as your 1st dose, you must receive Moderna as your 2nd dose.
If you receive Pfizer as your 1st dose you must receive Pfizer as your 2nd dose.
You must receive your 2nd dose from the organization that administered your 1st.
Please do not seek out other organizations to give you your 2nd dose.
