FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY TODAY

Quiet weather early this morning with temperatures ranging from the low 40s near Mount Vernon, IL to the mid/upper 50s near Union City, TN. Light to patchy fog is possible across northern areas of southeast Missouri and southern Illinois starting off the day. Further into the morning near sunrise, heavy rain and storms will move in from the southwest. Initially they will not start off as strong but further into the mid/late morning hours, a stronger storm may occur. The highest threat for severe weather will be this afternoon through the overnight hours. Large hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes can occur anywhere across the Heartland. A level 1 risk issued for the northern counties and a level 3 risk for our southern counties. This means there are better chances for severe weather in our southern areas, but all storms will be monitored closely when they arrive. Flash flooding will be a widespread threat across the Heartland. Be alert for water on roadways! High temperatures today will be in the mid to upper 60s.