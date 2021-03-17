FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY, severe weather possible this afternoon and evening

Numerous showers and thunderstorms expected through the rest of the afternoon into the evening hours. This will increase our threat of flash flooding. By the late afternoon and evening hours our threat for severe storms will also increase. Right now it appears the best threat for isolated tornadoes will be in our most southern counties. Likely setting up from Poplar Bluff to Murray and south. The threat for tornadoes drops significantly as you head north through the Heartland. Much of southern Illinois and northern parts of southeast Missouri will have only threats of hail and flash flooding. After midnight, the threat for severe weather continues to drop. Thursday will bring more scattered showers to the Heartland, with a chance of some small hail. Winds will be gusty and many areas will see temperatures drop through the afternoon.