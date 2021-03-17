Egyptian Health Dept. reports 8 more COVID-19 cases

The Egyptian Health Department reported eight more COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, March 17. (Source: WECT)
SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department reported eight more COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, March 17.

Saline County

o Female: 1 in their teen, 1 in their 60s

o Male: 2 in their 50′s

White County

o Female: 1 in their 30s, 1 in their 40s, 1 in their 50s

o Male: 1 in their 80s

To date, Saline County has had a total of 2,532 lab confirmed positives, including 49 deaths.

White County has had a total of 1,732 lab-confirmed positives, including 26 deaths and Gallatin County has a total of 487 lab-confirmed positives of COVID-19, including three deaths.

The Illinois Department of Public Health, their healthcare provider and the individuals have all been notified and are monitoring the situation.

