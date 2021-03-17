Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library could expand across Kentucky

LOWES, Ky. (KFVS) - A project is underway in Kentucky to get free books in the hands of kids, all thanks to an idea from Dolly Parton.
Most of the preschoolers at Lowes elementary are enrolled in Dolly Parton’s Imagination library program.
This means they receive one free book each month until they turn five.
“I read with my Dad,” Oakley Campbell said.
“I like to read at dinner time,” Juan Pablo Romero said.
Principal, Ryan Marchetti hopes the program expands all over Kentucky.
“The program is so important for early literacy and it would be a huge boost for the state of Kentucky but also a huge boost for our program here in graves county,” he said.
He said if this moves to the state level, it could help cut funding costs in half.
That money comes from community sponsors.
“For our community to already have it, it would help us out a ton financially to keep that program going for a long time,” Marchetti said.
More than 1,200 kids are currently signed up in the county.
“It’s been a remarkable program for us and in the first year it’s been a huge success,” he said.
Kentucky Senator Morgan McGarvey is helping with the push to expand.
“There was a study done in Wayne County Kentucky where they took kids that were a part of the imagination library and they did 5 percent better on kindergarten readiness tests than the people who didn’t have access to imagination library and those scores continued all the way throughout,” McGarvey said.
Marchetti said he’s seeing similar success.
“It increases our kindergarten readiness; it gives them a better attitude toward literacy,” Marchetti said.
State legislators have agreed to fund the program expansion for one year statewide but its waiting for the governor’s signature.
Five other states have similar funding plans for Imagination Library.
