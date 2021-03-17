DAEOC Mobile Services for the Community

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -
The closing of several Delta Area Economic Opportunity Corporation offices or DAEOC (Day-ok), has led to various hardships for some residents throughout the bootheel. To fix the problem, DAEOC created away, to better serve the community. “We developed a mobile outreach unit. And this is exactly like an outreach office that you would visit on your own.”
Scarlett Loomas is the DAEOC development administrator who tells me they are now able to go to towns like Dexter, to offer their services. “We have been going to Puxico, East Prairie, Charleston, Caruthersville, Scott City, Chaffee, and Kennett.”
To help families overcome financial burdens. “We discovered that the people who lived in the towns with our outreach offices were far more likely to receive services. While those living in towns that have had closures, or that we had never been, were far less likely to receive services.”
Like energy assistance, Weatherization help, or signing their child up for Head Start. “Our services are available, primarily to those who are low income and who reside in our 6 bootheel counties. And if you don’t know that you actually qualify for any of our services, feel free to show up, feel free to call, any of our existing outreach offices.”
Be sure to make an appoint, to help expedite your application process as the mobile unit will remain at each scheduled location for at least two days.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.