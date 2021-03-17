Cape Fire Dept. hopes to add more severe weather sirens to gap areas

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Severe weather season is upon us, and even with nine sirens in Cape Girardeau, there are still places that don’t hear them.
However, the Cape Fire Department is hoping with their “Adopt a Siren” program, donations will fill the gaps.
“We’re wanting to have 100 percent coverage,” said Randy Morris, the Interim Fire Chief for the Cape Girardeau Fire Department.
He said areas that have expanded now have gaps and don’t have adequate coverage to these sirens.
“Out toward Notre Dame on our western edge, twin lakes area, and then south toward Dalhousie subdivision. The airport is also one,” said Morris.
Chief Morris and the Fire Department plans to fix this by updating and adding at least three more electrical siren systems.
As for the cost, they are asking for help from the community with the “Adopt a Siren” program, where people can assist by donating.
“They’re typically around 15 thousand dollars, and that’s all the equipment, that’s the pole, all the installation that goes along with that,” said Morris.
He said these systems assure everyone’s safety at all times.
“There is no true off-peak season for sever weather, it can happen in anytime just if the conditions are right” said Jessica Sexton, the Assistant Emergency Management Director.
She explained people can access media alerts on their phone and devices at home, but these sirens are meant to warn you when outside.
“The parks, things like Shawnee Sports Complex, the Sportsplex, things like that,” said Sexton.
Morris said their priority is to provide coverage to those gap areas.
“We targeted areas as of right now would be most beneficial which is the out edges of the city,” said Morris.
Morris said they hope to have the new sirens as soon as possible.
