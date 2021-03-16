Wednesday is a FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY

We are issuing a First Alert Action Day on Wednesday for the threat of severe weather and flooding across the Heartland. Please make sure you have a way to get warnings! The free KFVS Weather App is a great way to do that. A strong area of low pressure will develop to our southwest and move across Central Missouri during the evening hours Wednesday. This will bring a warm front into our southern counties tomorrow afternoon and possibly as far north as a Cape Girardeau to Paducah line by the evening hours. Areas along and south of this front have a threat for damaging winds, hail, and isolated tornadoes. Areas north of this front will have a threat for hail and gusty winds. We will see rounds of storms throughout the day Wednesday with a strong storm or two possible early. The greatest severe weather threat will be through the afternoon hours until midnight as the warm front moves north across the area. In addition to severe weather, there is a flash flooding threat. With saturated ground, it will not take much rain to cause the threat for flash flooding. Low water crossings will likely be a concern tomorrow afternoon and evening. Stay with First Alert Weather for the latest.