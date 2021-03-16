Tennessee state senator votes against removing slavery from state’s constitution

Tennessee State Senator Brian Kelsey, R-Germantown, was one of four Republicans to vote against a bill that would remove slavery from the state's constitution. (Source: WMC)
By WMC Action News 5 Staff | March 15, 2021 at 11:14 PM CDT - Updated March 16 at 7:26 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee is one step closer to abolishing slavery, which is still allowed in the state constitution.

State Sen. Raumesh Akbari, D-Memphis, sponsored the bill to prohibit slavery under all circumstances.

State Sen. Brian Kelsey, R-Germantown, was one of four Republican senators who voted against removing the article from the constitution, which allows slavery and involuntary servitude as punishment for people convicted of a crime.

The State House of Representatives will vote on the bill Tuesday.

