Tennessee state senator votes against removing slavery from state’s constitution

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee is one step closer to abolishing slavery, which is still allowed in the state constitution.
State Sen. Raumesh Akbari, D-Memphis, sponsored the bill to prohibit slavery under all circumstances.
State Sen. Brian Kelsey, R-Germantown, was one of four Republican senators who voted against removing the article from the constitution, which allows slavery and involuntary servitude as punishment for people convicted of a crime.
The State House of Representatives will vote on the bill Tuesday.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.